IYO SKY shares shocking detail that still makes her nervous

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 15, 2025 21:57 GMT
IYO SKYs been a fan favorite in WWE for some time now, despite struggles with promos (Credit: WWE.com)
Many WWE fans consider IYO SKY, not just the best in her division, but one of the best in the world today. The Genius of the Sky has built up quite a career, being a highly decorated star in both Stardom and WWE. Despite almost 20 years in the game, it turns out there are still some parts of the job that get to her.

SKY joined the promotion back in 2017 and made her debut in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She'd make it to the finals, where she'd fall to the future Timeless One, Toni Storm. Since then, SKY's amassed quite a collection of accolades. A two-time World Champion, SKY is also a former NXT Champion, NXT Tag Champion, and WWE Tag Champion. The Grand Slam Winner is also a Money in the Bank winner, using the briefcase to successfully cash in back at SummerSlam 2023 for her first World Title.

Success doesn't eliminate your insecurities, though. IYO SKY was a guest on the most recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. The multi-time WWE Champion spoke on WrestleMania 41, starting her journey in pro wrestling, her relationship with Rhea Ripley, and more. Van Vliet asked about her English, a language she did study in middle and high school. But speaking the language wasn't required, and it's still something she's nervous about today.

"Promos make me nervous. Even a short line makes me so nervous, because even backstage, we are on TV. That's why I'm always careful about speaking proper English. Like now, I'm pretty relaxed to speak English, even broken English, you will understand. But on camera, I have to memorize proper English," said SKY on Insight with Chris Van Vliet[3:45-4:25]
IYO SKY admits her debut match was awful

You've got to start somewhere, and it's usually at the bottom. That's even true for the Genius of the Sky. Chris Van Vliet asked how IYO SKY fell in love with wrestling, and she credited her older sister for getting her into it. Three months into training at a dojo, she made her wrestling debut.

"My debut match was awful. Everything was so bad, I cannot explain. I didn't know that both shoulders on the mat and counting three, you'd fail. I didn't know anything about losing." IYO SKY on Insight with Chris Van Vliet [6:18-6:52]

SKY said she didn't see it as a career at the time, and almost quit after such a horrible start. I'm sure fans would agree that we're happy she toughed it out.

