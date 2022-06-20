Jack Evans pulled from IMPACT Slammiversary, replacement announced

Jack Evans is out of tonight's Ultimate X match on the IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Last night at Game Changer Wrestling's You Wouldn't Understand event; Jack Evans was injured in a match against Ninja Mack. When he executed a 630 splash, the former AEW star landed awkwardly on the back of his neck.

Evans was scheduled to compete in tonight's Ultimate X match at IMPACT Slammiversary, but out of precaution, IMPACT has pulled him and replaced him with Andrew Everett. The company made the following announcement regarding the switch on social media.

"BREAKING: Out of an abundance of caution following an injury this weekend, @JackEvans711 has been pulled from today's Ultimate-X match. He will be replaced in the X-Division Title showdown by @_AndrewEverett! #Slammiversary #IMPACTWRESTLING," IMPACT Wrestling announced on Twitter.

The final IMPACT Slammiversary card for tonight's pay-per-view

Beyond the multiple title matches this evening, one of the most talked-about matches is the ten-man tag team match between Honor No More and the IMPACT Originals. The fifth member of the IMPACT Originals team remains a mystery, so many fans are curious about the looming reveal.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), there are "multiple surprises" expected for tonight's show, so it should be interesting to see who shows up this evening.

Here is the final card for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 event:

Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT World Championship against Eric Young

Tasha Steelz defends the Knockouts World Championship against Mia Yim, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, and Deonna Purrazzo in a Queen of the Mountain match

Ace Austin defends the X-Division Championship against Andrew Everett, Alex Zayne, Kenny King, Trey Miguel, and Speedball Mike Bailey in an Ultimate X match

Sami Callihan goes one-on-one with Moose in a Monster's Ball match

The Briscoes defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against The Good Brothers

The Influence defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

Honor No More will face the IMPACT Originals in a ten-man tag match

Matches announced for the Countdown to Slammiversary YouTube special:

A reverse battle royal (participants TBA)

Rich Swann defends the Digital Media Championship against Brian Myers

You can order IMPACT Slammiversary tonight on FITE and traditional pay-per-view; the show will begin at 8 PM EST.

