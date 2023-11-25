'Jackass' star reveals he was legitimately beaten up by WWE legend following miscommunication

A popular Jackass star recently recalled getting beat up by a WWE legend due to miscommunication following a segment.

On the October 16, 2006, episode of RAW, Steve-O and Chris Pontius were in attendance to promote Jackass Number Two. They entered the ring and delighted the crowd before Armando Alejandro Estrada interrupted them. Umaga then came down to the ring and attacked Steve-O and Pontius.

In an interview with Tyler Treese of ComingSoon.com, Steve-O opened up about the segment with the late Umaga. He explained that The Samoan Bulldozer kept on beating him up after the segment because he was not "playing dead" or selling the earlier attack:

"It's supposed to be over, but he is still hitting me," Steve-O said. "I didn't know that he was hitting me because I wasn't playing dead, and I didn't know I was supposed to play dead. So, yeah, that got crazy, man. I actually don't remember. … Yeah, I don’t remember leaving the ring at all."

One of the stiff shots that Umaga unleashed on Steve-O was an elbow to the head. It might have been the shot that caused his short-term memory loss. It should also be noted that Steve-O was not yet sober back in 2006.

Johnny Knoxville has a win in WWE

In addition to Steve-O and Chris Pontius, Johnny Knoxville has made several appearances on WWE television. Knoxville was once beaten up by Beth Phoenix, Hornswoggle, and The Great Khali on RAW in 2008.

The Jackass star also participated in the 2022 Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by rival Sami Zayn. Their feud culminated at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match, with Knoxville winning.

Zayn went on record that his match with Knoxville is one of his favorite matches ever. He was full of pride when he talked about it last year when he was still a member of The Bloodline.

Which Jackass star should have a match in WWE next? Share your answers in the comments section below.