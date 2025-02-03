Jacob Fatu breaks character to comment on Jey Uso's heartwarming victory celebration with his son

Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso have been in-ring rivals since the former made his WWE debut last year. However, that has not stopped The Samoan Werewolf from breaking character to join in on The YEET Master's Royal Rumble 2025 victory celebration.

Jey Uso shocked the wrestling world at WWE's recently concluded premium live event, as he outlasted 29 other men to emerge victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former Intercontinental Champion last eliminated John Cena to punch his WrestleMania 41 ticket and has already hinted at going after Gunther at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Love and support have been flowing in for the OG Bloodline member since his victory. Jacob Fatu, who was recently involved in a fierce rivalry with Jey and his other stablemates, has also not shied away from showing support to his real-life family member.

WWE recently took to X (FKA Twitter) to post a video of Jey celebrating his victory in the ring with his son. Jacob reacted to the video with the Bloodline emoticons, showing that they are all together despite their on-screen rivalry.

Jacob Fatu defeated Jey Uso in his first WWE singles match

Jacob Fatu has had a rapid ascent in WWE since joining the company. The Samoan Werewolf has been presented as a top star and has yet to be pinned or submitted. While Jacob has mostly competed in multi-man matches, the 32-year-old has made an immense impact in the few singles matches he has competed in.

The Tribal Wolf defeated Jey Uso in his first singles match in the company on the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown. He clashed with The YEET Master in the WarGames Advantage Match ahead of the Men's WarGames Match between the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline.

Fatu had another singles match at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event, where he absolutely decimated Braun Strowman. The SmackDown star also had a strong outing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match before he was eliminated by The Monster Among Men.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Tribal Wolf in the coming weeks.

