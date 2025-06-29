Jacob Fatu caught with Bloodline veteran following WWE Night of Champions; picture surfaces online

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu was recently spotted with a popular name in the world of pro wrestling. It is none other than the OG Bloodline's Jey Uso.

At Night of Champions, Jacob Fatu locked horns with Solo Sikoa, with the gold on the line. Despite all the interferences in the match from JC Mateo and Tonga Loa, Fatu stood his ground. In the last stages of the bout, it seemed like The Samoan Werewolf would retain the United States Championship, but things turned in Sikoa's favor after the shocking debut of Tala Tonga (aka Hikuleo). The giant took Jacob out with a vicious attack and helped Solo win the title.

Following the show, Jacob Fatu and former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso were spotted together in a post on social media. Although Fatu does not have an Instagram account, his peers liked the post, and even TKO commented on it.

Check out the post below:

Check out screenshots of WWE stars' likes and TKO's blood drop emoji & fire emoji comment below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and TKO's comment [Image credit: Jacob Fatu's fan account on Instagram]

Bill Apter believes Roman Reigns will align with Jacob Fatu at WWE SummerSlam

During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter said that he believed Roman Reigns would return at SummerSlam 2025 and possibly align with Jacob Fatu. Apter also mentioned that he would call the two stars "The Samoan Superpowers."

"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them The SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu," Apter said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jacob Fatu's future after his WWE United States Championship loss this past Saturday night.

