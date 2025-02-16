Jacob Fatu's brother Journey Fatu reacts as another Anoa'i family member officially announces his WWE arrival

The Anoa'i family continues to gain a strong foothold in WWE as another real-life Bloodline member has officially announced his arrival. Jacob Fatu's brother, Journey, has now reacted to Lance Anoa'i's recent announcement.

Ad

The son of Samu and cousin of Roman Reigns has been under a WWE contract for quite some time now. However, he has yet to make his re-debut due to an undisclosed injury.

For those living under the rock, Lance has appeared in the Stamford-based promotion before. He worked briefly as an enhancement talent in 2015.

Four years later, he was put in a squash match against Shane McMahon on the May 27, 2019, edition of WWE RAW. That night, Roman Reigns came to the aid of his cousin.

Ad

Trending

A few days ago, Lance Anoa'i shared a photo of himself with Shawn Michaels on his Instagram handle, with the caption reading, "The Future is looking Bright." This all but confirmed he would start the new chapter of his career with NXT.

Since his announcement, he has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans. His cousin Journey Fatu also dropped a comment on the post with the following message:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another Bloodline betrayal appears to be on the cards before WWE WrestleMania 41

The Bloodline story has taken many twists and turns in WWE over the last few years. The new Bloodline has been in a shambles since Solo Sikoa lost his Ula Fala to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match earlier this year.

A few weeks later, The Street Champion abandoned Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in the ring and walked away without a word in front of the WWE Universe.

Ad

After weeks of absence, Solo Sikoa returned last week to attack Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown. His sudden absence apparently didn't sit well with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga as they confronted him backstage this past Friday night.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sikoa claimed that he needed some time off after his embarrassing loss to Reigns on RAW on Netflix. However, he said he is now back and ready to lead the charge again.

Later in the show, Solo Sikoa hit Tama Tonga with an accidental Samoan Spike and cost Jacob Fatu the Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest.

A feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for WrestleMania 41 appears to be in the works.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback