Jacob Fatu's former teammate reacts after John Cena sells his soul to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu's former teammate and real-life Bloodline member recently took to social media to react after John Cena aligned with The Rock. He is none other than Zilla Fatu.

Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment last year, Jacob Fatu was tearing it up alongside his cousin Zilla in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). The duo wrestled in multiple tag team matches and mostly had a positive record against their opponents.

For those unaware, John Cena sold his 'soul' to The Rock after Cody Rhodes refused to do the same at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Cenation Leader and The Final Boss, alongside popular rapper Travis Scott, also brutally assaulted The American Nightmare before heading to the backstage area.

Travis Scott recently took to Instagram to share a clip of the assault on Cody Rhodes and reacted to it with the eyes bulging out emoji.

Check out his Instagram post below.

This post caught The Rock's family member Zilla Fatu's attention, and he left a comment on it. Although the current HOG Crown Jewel Champion did not write anything, he only reacted with a blood drop emoji, which is often used for The Bloodline in WWE.

Check out a screenshot of his comment below.

Screenshot of Zilla Fatu's comment [Image credits: Travis Scott's Instagram]

Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on WWE involving Travis Scott in John Cena's heel turn segment

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently said that he believed WWE involved Travis Scott in John Cena's heel turn segment because the creative team wanted to get more eyes on it.

"I have no idea why Travis Scott was involved, I mean I do. I do have an idea, I mean the reason is because they wanted on mainstream, you know, they want the clip mainstream and they figured that more people will watch the clip of the John Cena turn with Travis Scott in there, but it did seem kind of, you know, I don't know he seemed a little bit out of place in a lot of ways, I mean I get it but umm, you know, so that was that," Meltzer said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Rock and John Cena's partnership.

