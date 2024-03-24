The Rock will compete at WrestleMania 40, and real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu recently took to Twitter/X to recall The Great One's first-ever 'Mania bout ahead of this year's Showcase of the Immortals in Philadelphia.

At WrestleMania 13, The Rock, then known as Rocky Maivia, defeated The Sultan (Rikishi) in his 'Mania debut to retain the Intercontinental Championship. The Sultan had Bob Backlund and The Iron Sheikh in his corner.

Taking to Twitter/X, Jacob Fatu recalled The Rock's clash against The Sultan and posted a collage of the match. The Great One is currently a member of The Bloodline, whereas Rikishi is an Anoa'i family legend.

"The Sultan(Rikishi) vs The Rock. WrestleMania 13," wrote Fatu.

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock will compete in his first official match since 2016, when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

Meanwhile, Rikishi's sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, will face each other in a highly awaited singles match.

Dutch Mantell believes feuding with The Rock could end tragically for Cody Rhodes in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40

Dutch Mantell suggested the possibility of an angle where The Rock could fire Cody Rhodes. The People's Champion is part of the TKO Board of Directors.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell suggested that The Rock could "fire" Rhodes, bringing him more heat from the WWE Universe.

"He's [The Rock] the Final Boss! Then he turns around to really get heat, and he fires Cody just to p**s everybody off! They'll all hate him then! 'Cody get your a*s outta here! 'I'm tired of looking at you!''' said Mantell.

The Rock and Rhodes will cross paths on Night One of WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match also involving Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Last week on SmackDown, The Final Boss warned The American Nightmare and also took shots at Rollins.

A victory for The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40 would make things a lot more difficult for Rhodes when he challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two.

