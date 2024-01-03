5 Anoa'i family members who could side with The Rock in his war against Roman Reigns following WWE return

The Rock versus Roman Reigns is expected to take place at a future WWE event. The Great One teased a potential match-up with the Tribal Chief during his surprise appearance on RAW: Day 1. Rocky got a tremendous fan response when he asked the San Diego crowd if they wanted to see him at the Head of the Table.

Reigns reacted to his cousin’s promo with a face with tears of joy emoji on X (formerly Twitter). The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is advertised to appear at the upcoming SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution television special. Fans are looking forward to what the top star will say to Rocky following the insane tease on RAW.

Rock vs. Reigns has the potential to go down as one of the greatest matches in the history of sports entertainment. Both are tied to The Bloodline storyline in one way or another. Many of their family members in this industry are involved in the storyline inside the ring and on social media.

The latest development may lead to some Anoa'i family members taking sides. These five superstars could side with The Rock in his war against Roman Reigns:

#5. Zilla Fatu has teased going up against Roman Reigns

Zilla Fatu may not be a WWE Superstar, but he is a proud member of the Anoa'i family. The 22-year-old wrestler is the son of the late Umaga. He was trained at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school/promotion. He is set to make his GCW debut on January 26.

Fatu had previously discussed allying with Jey Uso during The Bloodline’s Civil War storyline in 2023. Combining this with his kayfabe disdain for Roman Reigns, one could assume that Fatu would side with The Rock in this new Bloodline saga.

#4. Rikishi has a long history with The Rock

Rikishi is cousins with both Rock and Roman Reigns. The former Intercontinental Champion had many battles with Rocky during the Attitude Era. They also joined forces to end Vince McMahon’s “Kiss My A**” club back in the day.

Rikishi has been showcased numerous times on WWE television since the whole Bloodline storyline gained steam in 2020. The Hall of Famer supposedly (kayfabe) resents Roman Reigns for how he’s treated The Usos over the years.

We might see Rikishi confront the Tribal Chief for The Rock.

#3. Jacob Fatu could be brought in as The Great One’s Enforcer

Jacob Fatu is a big name on the independent scene. The son of Sam Fatu (aka The Tonga Kid) is a mainstay in MLW. His battles with Tom Lawler and Alex Hammerstone are some of the highlights of the promotion.

Zilla Fatu had previously pitched Jacob as a potential ally of Jey Uso. On paper, he makes a great enforcer of The Bloodline. Triple H could turn this into reality and have him make his WWE debut as The Enforcer of The People’s Champion.

#2. Jey Uso seems to have unfinished business with The Tribal Chief

Jey Uso had a groundbreaking 2023. The Yeet Master graduated from being Roman Reigns’ Right Hand Man to one of the most popular singles stars on the RAW roster. He quit The Bloodline after losing to The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam but was brought to the red brand by Cody Rhodes at Payback.

Jey has interacted on and off with his brothers and cousin ever since he moved to RAW full-time. He could be the catalyst in The Rock’s war with Roman Reigns, presumably in the build to the rumored Uso vs. Uso match at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Ava could be brought to the main roster

Ava is The Rock’s daughter from his first marriage. The 22-year-old star is a fourth-generation wrestler in the business. She was previously associated with Joe Gacy’s Schism in NXT. These days, she’s the on-screen spokesperson for Shawn Michaels.

The build to Rock vs. Reigns could see the arrival of Ava to the main roster. The NXT star was seen interacting with Paul Heyman during the Wise Man’s rare visit to the Performance Center on October 10.

Given her ties to Rock, it is safe to assume that she would side with her father in the feud.