Jacob Fatu sends a message to a released WWE Superstar after his recent warning on social media

Jacob Fatu, a member of the Anoa'i family, recently took to Twitter/X to react to Top Dolla's latest message.

Earlier this year, Dolla was released by WWE. He was a member of the Hit Row faction during his time in the promotion. The upstart is now set to return to professional wrestling and tweeted a bold statement on social media. The 33-year-old expressed gratitude towards his former employer while addressing his future in the business.

In response to Dolla's message, Fatu reacted by tweeting the Hundred Points Emoji.

Check out Fatu's tweet:

Jacob Fatu is open to signing with WWE

Jacob Fatu is one of the biggest names on the independent circuit and has established his place as a top star courtesy of his work in MLW.

In a past interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu said he would "absolutely" entertain the idea of signing with WWE and joining his family members:

"I mean, to be in WWE, we gotta think about the history. All my family’s been there. If I ever had the chance to go there, absolutely, I would love to go there. But mind you, it’s more than just that. I’m responsible for seven mouths and for eight. I’m responsible for eight people living and breathing: my wife and my kids. Like I said, I really function with everybody. You ain’t heard nobody say one bad thing about me backstage with the boys because I don’t get down like that," he said.

WWE is the home to numerous Anoa'i family members, including the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso are also signed to the company.

Fatu is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and held the title for 819 days. He is the longest-reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion in history.

