Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's former tag team partner shares a one-word message after Naomi's confession on SmackDown

Naomi revealed herself as Jade Cargill's attacker on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. This led to another brutal beatdown by The Storm, who has now received a one-word message from NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan.

Jade returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event earlier this month. She attacked Naomi and took her out of the match while Belair watched helplessly from her pod.

Cargill and Bianca Belair teamed up with Jordan in NXT last year. On the October 8, 2024, edition of NXT, the trio defeated Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match.

On Instagram, Cargill's first message after Naomi's confession on SmackDown caught Jordan's attention. The former NXT Women's North American Champion shared a one-word message.

"OMG 😍!" she wrote.

Rikishi was "hurt" to see Jade Cargill attack Naomi

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi isn't pleased with Jade Cargill's recent attacks on Naomi. He claimed that his priority will always be his daughter-in-law's health.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Samoan legend stated he was disappointed to see Naomi, Cargill, and Belair no longer on the same page. He said:

"When I seen what happened, I really was very shocked to see, number one, her [Cargill] going into actually trying to end my daughter-in-law's [Naomi] career. Friends, they are going to fight. They’re going to argue here and there, but to showcase that type of violence on national TV to a person, who was your good friend, who was da*n near like family to me, how I felt with Jade, I love Jade and when that happened, my first thought was for my my daughter-in-law's health, and so I'm very disappointed, I'm hurt; I'm sad to see these three here. You know something is not right, obviously!"

Jade Cargill and Naomi could cross paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this moment.

