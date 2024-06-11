Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair send a strong message to WWE title contenders before Clash at the Castle

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are enjoying a good title run. In a Triple Threat match, the powerful duo will defend their titles at the Clash at the Castle PLE on June 15, 2024. Interestingly, one of their opponents was running her mouth backstage, and Belair and Cargill responded with a powerful message.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark greatly impacted the June 10, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. The duo won against The Unholy Union via referee stoppage when Alba Fyre passed out.

They ran into Sonya Deville backstage. Dismissing her confidently, Baszler and Stark warned Deville to back off or get a taste of what they would do to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. To their surprise, however, the Tag Team Champs arrived right behind them when they said this. A tweet by WWE on X caught this interaction, and the champions delivered the message to Stark and Baszler.

“Well, look. I'll tell you what's going to happen at Clash at the Castle. We're gonna walk in as Women's Tag Team Champions and we're gonna walk out as Women's Tag Team Champions," Belair said.

The Storm joined her partner and drove Belair’s point further home.

“And baby it doesn't matter who you get. You can't stop a storm, Cargill noted.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions weren’t making empty threats. They had almost defeated Baszler and Stark last week on RAW.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair almost silenced Stark and Baszler last Monday

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are currently signed to WWE SmackDown. Last week, however, they responded to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark's call, who argued that they deserved the tag team titles more. Seeing the tension between both teams, Adam Pearce scheduled a title match between them.

The Storm and The EST of WWE had the match entirely under their control before The Unholy Union interfered. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn unleashed on the champions. While Baszler and Stark had lost their title shot due to disqualification, they attacked the champions instead of Fyre and Dawn since they were losing anyway.

It would be interesting to see how they respond to this challenge by the reigning champs after a dominant win.

