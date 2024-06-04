3 signs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will lose their Tag Team Titles at WWE Clash at the Castle

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have had a decent run as the Women's Tag Team Champions. Despite their performance as a duo, it must inevitably come to an end, and it might happen at the upcoming WWE premium live event.

Both stars joined forces earlier this year during Road to WrestleMania XL, initially joined by Naomi where they feuded against Damage CTRL. Since then, Belair and Cargill continued their run as a partner and even captured the Women's Tag Team Titles at Backlash. They have showcased that despite being dominant solo stars, they have chemistry as a duo as well. However, it could end in a few weeks at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Trending

For this list, we will look at three signs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could lose their Women's Tag Team gold at this year's Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

#3. WWE could crown hometown stars

WWE Clash at the Castle will once again take place on an international stage in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15, 2024. Three matches have already been announced for the card, two with Scottish stars present. With this in mind, the Stamford-based promotion could add a couple more stars with a similar background.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn could be the next challengers for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's titles. Aside from their Scottish roots, they are also an interesting and skillful duo that could rightfully hold the titles. This would also earn them a hometown pop, an essential especially since CM Punk might make his presence known during Drew McIntyre's match.

#2. WWE could add another duo to lessen the impact on Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

From the looks of it, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are the likely competitors after attacking the champions on this week's RAW. However, another duo that wouldn't be happy if the Scottish duo got the title championship is Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Shayna and Zoey were the duo the champions were battling when they were attacked. They could reason that they should get the chance to battle for the titles instead, eventually turning into a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. With their inclusion, WWE could protect Bianca and Jade's character by having Baszler and Stark take the pin instead.

#1. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could finally have their long-awaited singles feud

Expand Tweet

Ever since Jade arrived in WWE in September 2023, one match that many wanted to see was between her and Belair. The duo eventually teased this during the Women's Royal Rumble, but instead of going against each other, they teamed up to take out Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40.

At Clash at the Castle, the duo could implode after losing the titles or some sort of miscommunication causing them to be dethroned. Interestingly, they are both featured in the poster of the 2024 SummerSlam. Since there are already a few tag teams, it's most likely for them to face each other instead of a title defense.