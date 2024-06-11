  • home icon
Referee forced to stop match after 31-year-old WWE star passes out

By Sheron
Modified Jun 11, 2024 02:50 GMT
The June 10, 2024, episode of WWE RAW saw a rare and unusual ending to a tag team match. Instead of a traditional submission, the referee had to intervene and stop the match as a 31-year-old superstar passed out before she could tap out.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark faced Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn of The Unholy Union. Both are set to compete against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in a Triple-Threat Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Clash at the Castle. However, their match on WWE RAW didn’t end well for the Unholy Union, which cost Stark and Baszler a title shot last week.

During the match, Shayna Baszler executed a powerful rear naked chokehold on Fyre. The latter struggled to break free but couldn’t muster the strength to overpower Baszler. Eventually, she passed out. The referee immediately stopped the match, awarding Stark and Baszler the victory.

Notably, the match took place with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champs Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at ringside. With such a defeat, The Unholy Union’s Fyre has now been marked as an easy target for the defending champions and the duo of Baszler and Stark.

It would be interesting to see if the Scottish tag team can overcome this setback.

