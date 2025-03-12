Jade Cargill brags following SmackDown assault; Naomi fires hilarious shot in response

Jade Cargill shared a boastful message following her attack on Naomi this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, and her rival responded with a hilarious insult. Cargill returned from her hiatus to go after the veteran at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The former AEW star was the victim of an attack last November and missed several months of action. Naomi was revealed to be the culprit, and Cargill has been targeting the veteran for the past couple of weeks. The 32-year-old took to Instagram today to share a boastful message following her attack on last Friday's SmackDown.

"Kool aid in a wine glass," she wrote.

Her rival responded with a hilarious shot, and you can check it out in the image below.

"More like 💩 in a toilet," she wrote.

The veteran took a shot at Cargill on Instagram. [Image credit: Screenshot of Jade Cargill's Instagram]

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair after taking her out with a backstage attack last year. The duo had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions but lost the title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last month on WWE RAW.

Bianca Belair watched on in horror as Cargill attacked her former tag team partner at the premium live event in Toronto, Canada, earlier this month but was able to regroup and win the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE manager reacts to Naomi being revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on Naomi being revealed as the person responsible for ambushing Jade Cargill last year on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown Live podcast, Mantell shared that he was surprised to learn that the 37-year-old was the culprit. The veteran noted that the former SmackDown Women's Champion's reasoning made sense, as she thought Cargill was in the way of her friendship with Belair.

"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she [Jade] as in the way of her and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."[From 24:46 onwards]

Check out the video below:

Jade Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling before making her WWE debut at Fastlane 2023. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Cargill at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.

