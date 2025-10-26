Jade Cargill claims major title is "too heavy" for current WWE champion; offers solution

Jade Cargill made an interesting claim about a popular WWE star's title today on social media. The former AEW star is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James this past Friday night on SmackDown. Following the match, Women's United States Champion Giulia attacked Stratton, but Cargill made the save.However, Cargill decided to turn heel and attacked Stratton after helping her up. Cargill brutally beat The Buff Barbie down until security was able to break it up. She took to her Instagram account following the attack and suggested that the title may be too heavy for Stratton. The former Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that she would do a better job of carrying the title, and you can check out her message in the Instagram post below.&quot;Gold looks heavy on her. I’ll carry it better. 😈,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe promotion announced that Stratton was getting her knee looked at following the attack on SmackDown. However, it was also noted that Stratton intends to defend her title against Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.Former WWE writer criticizes Jade Cargill's heel turnWrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of Jade Cargill's heel turn on SmackDown.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo complained about the lack of storylines on WWE television. The veteran claimed Cargill's heel turn was unnecessary and suggested that AI may be the only thing that can save the creative team.&quot;Look at this sh*t. What do you guys want me and Mac to talk about for an hour? This show is one big fight. That's all it is. That guy is attacking this guy, this guy is attacking that guy. We're gonna turn Jade Cargill heel for no reason. We're gonna do the Naomi-Jade Cargill storyline with Fatu. I swear to God, Triple H, Paul Heyman, Prichard, Hayes, whoever the hell is involved should drop to their knees and thank God for AI. Thank God for AI because literally AI is the only thing that can save their jobs. That's the only thing that can save their jobs,&quot; said Russo.Gorilla Position @WWEGPLINKAbsolutely here for heel Jade Cargill. Exactly the refresh her character needed. An absolute wrecking machineIt will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Stratton and Cargill in the weeks ahead.