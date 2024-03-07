Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan and more WWE Superstars react to 56-year-old's Hall of Fame induction announcement

WWE recently announced the second inductee after Paul Heyman to the 2024 Class of Hall of Fame. The star in question is Bull Nakano.

The Japanese performer has tasted success across various promotions throughout her career, having won multiple titles, including the WWE (known as WWF at the time) Women's Championship in 1994. She had also won numerous titles in All Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Nakano was released from the Stamford-based company in 1995 under controversial circumstances. Nearly three decades later, WWE is all set to recognize and celebrate Nakano's contributions to the wrestling world by inducting her into the Hall of Fame. The wrestling promotion recently shared the announcement with the WWE Universe on their social media handles:

"Bull Nakano will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, as first reported by @espn. #WWEHOF."

The post grabbed the eye of various stars in the wrestling world. Jade Cargill, Natalya, Beth Phoenix, and more commented on the Instagram update. Several others, including Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Dakota Kai, Alexa Bliss, and Mick Foley, reacted by sharing a "like."

A screengrab of reactions on the Instagram post.

Paul Heyman breaks silence after WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Paul Heyman has been an integral part of the Stamford-based promotion in the 21st century. The 58-year-old has been an asset to the wrestling promotion since he joined in 2001. The Wiseman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania XL week.

Expand Tweet

While speaking to the New York Post, Heyman opened up about his induction into the Hall of Fame. The veteran revealed that despite the honor, he still wishes to do more work in the industry:

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’... You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future, and I desperately want to be a part of it.” [H/T: New York Post]

Two major names have been announced for the 2024 Class of Hall of Fame in the past few days. It remains to be seen which other popular names get their inductions this time around.

Who do you think would be the next HOF inductee? Sound off!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE