Jade Cargill may miss WrestleMania 41 despite her WWE return at Elimination Chamber, says analyst

Jade Cargill returned at WWE Elimination Chamber to seemingly solve the mystery surrounding her backstage attack last year. Despite being back in time for WrestleMania 41, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts is doubtful of the former AEW star being part of The Show of Shows in a wrestling capacity.

Cargill turned up in Canada this past weekend moments after the bell rang during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She launched a brutal attack on Naomi inside the steel structure, seemingly exposing The Glow as her mystery attacker.

Many believe the aforementioned angle was done to sow the seeds for the WrestleMania 41 match between the two former partners. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said while fans could see Cargill vs. Naomi in the near future, it may not necessarily take place at The Show of Shows.

"I think we're gonna get into Jade Cargill vs. Naomi as the big [match]. I don't know if that'll be a WrestleMania match. Maybe WrestleMania SmackDown, maybe Wrestlemania. I don't know. There's a limited space on the WrestleMania card, but who knows? I'm excited. I thought it was a great twist!'' he said.

The WWE analyst continued:

''I feel like the Jade storyline was just long enough, not so long that you're like, 'Oh my god, I forgot that even happened,' but long enough that you were like, 'Yeah, we incredibly believe that she's hurt.' So I'm intrigued. I'm very, very intrigued.'' [From 56:38 to 57:09]

Naomi to turn heel and feud with Jade Cargill after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Wrestling analyst ponders

If Naomi is the real attacker, it's only fitting that she turns heel in her impending feud with Jade Cargill. Sam Roberts believes Bianca Belair will be on Naomi's side until The Glow finally shows her true colors.

"I think that Naomi attacked her. I think that Naomi swooped in with Bianca's partner, and it's this whole thing. So I think that Bianca is going to take Naomi's side until finally Naomi shows that actually Jade Cargill was right the whole time. I think we're going to see heel Naomi at some point," he added.

Jimmy Uso's wife left Elimination Chamber on a stretcher, leaving fans wondering if she has been written off WWE TV for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds as WWE WrestleMania 41 fast approaches.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

