After John Cena, another WWE Superstar to turn heel for the first time in 8 years, according to analyst

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is in the history books, but some fans and veterans alike are still reeling from the shocking heel turn of John Cena. Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts thinks another character change may be on the cards, and this time, it will be on the women's side. Naomi, who hasn't been a heel since August 2016, may embrace the dark side.

Naomi had a forgettable night at Elimination Chamber as Jade Cargill returned to put her out of commission. Subsequently, The Glow was pulled from the match due to the assault. This led everyone to believe the real-life Bloodline member was the mastermind behind the mysterious attack on the former AEW star last year.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts addressed speculation of Bianca Belair being the real attacker of Jade Cargill. He explained that The EST of WWE had nothing to gain from taking out Cargill, as she went back to being a tag team performer again.

"There are people who think that it's all going to come around, and Bianca Belair is going to be the one that took out Jade Cargill. I would not understand this whatsoever. The reason is that Bianca Belair was in a Women's United States Championship contender match when Jade Cargill got attacked. And you could say, 'Well, she could have gotten attacked before the match,' and that's true, but Bianca Belair went to the back to help her. That would mean that Bianca Belair gave up her opportunity to be the first-ever Women's United States Champion in order to what? Really make it seem like she didn't attack Jade Cargill. If she did attack Jade Cargill, why? It wasn't to be a singles wrestler. She started teaming with Naomi," Roberts said.

Roberts thinks fans will see Naomi turn heel for the first time in many years on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

"I think that Naomi attacked her. I think that Naomi swooped in with Bianca's partner, and it's this whole thing. So I think that Bianca is going to take Naomi's side until finally Naomi shows that actually Jade Cargill was right the whole time. I think we're going to see heel Naomi at some point," he added. (From 55:35 to 56:37)

Check out the full episode below.

Is Bianca Belair on Jade Cargill's side after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Bianca Belair had a look of disbelief when Jade Cargill battered Naomi inside the Elimination Chamber. The EST of WWE was screaming and crying in her pod as all hell broke loose.

After the show, Belair took to her official X handle and seemingly asked Cargill to explain her actions.

"I still need answers….," tweeted Belair.

Check out her tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair appears to be in the dark about whether Naomi had something to do with the attack on Jade Cargill. It will be interesting to see whose side The EST will be on when she confronts Cargill in the coming weeks.

