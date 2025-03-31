Jade Cargill mocks WWE rival for recent antics; gives unflattering nickname 

Jade Cargill mocked her WWE rival today on social media and gave her an unflattering new nickname. The former AEW star was the victim of a brutal attack last November on WWE SmackDown.

Cargill returned after a several-month hiatus to attack Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has since taken responsibility for attacking Cargill last year, but ran away from her on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. The 32-year-old took to social media today to mock Naomi and referred to her as a track star for running away.

"Then why you keep running, track star?!" wrote Jade Cargill.

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair following the attack last year, and the duo held the Women's Tag Team Championships until last month. The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Belair and Naomi to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships for a third time. Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month.

WWE star reacts to Naomi's attack on Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair recently shared her thoughts on Naomi being responsible for Jade Cargill's attack and admitted that the situation was heartbreaking.

During an interview on ESPN's First Take, Belair noted that she formed a bond with both stars while she was aligned with them. She added that the entire situation was heartbreaking for her.

"It's really rough. This is actually my very first time talking about it since it happened Friday. You know, I formed a bond with both of these women. Jade and I elevated the women's tag team division. She was taken out, Naomi stepped in so that all that hard work wouldn't go to waste, and we bonded, but come to find out [that] Naomi was the one that was behind taking Jade out. So, it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything," she said. [From 0:28 to 0:49]

Check out the video below:

The Storm suffered her first pinfall loss in WWE to Liv Morgan as a result of Naomi's interference on the March 21 edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the storyline on the road to WrestleMania 41.

