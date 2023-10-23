Jade Cargill needs to make a statement during title match on WWE RAW

Jade Cargill needs to show up during a title match on this week's WWE RAW and make a statement.

The 31-year-old signed with the company last month after spending a few years with All Elite Wrestling. She has already begun training at the WWE Performance Center and made her debut at Fastlane on October 7. Cargill was greeted in the parking lot of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis by Triple H and has gone on to make several more appearances in the company.

Jade Cargill recently had a backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. Lynch told Cargill to get in line for an opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship. The Man is scheduled to defend the title against Indi Hartwell tomorrow night on RAW, and it could be the perfect opportunity for Cargill to make a statement on the main roster.

Becky Lynch captured the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career by defeating Tiffany Stratton on September 12. Cargill could interfere in the match and start a rivalry with Lynch tomorrow night on the red brand. WWE has been building up NXT as of late, and a rivalry between Lynch and Cargill would be a great way to get more viewers to tune in. Cargill could also immediately become a massive star in the company if she were to dethrone Lynch and become the new NXT Women's Champion in the weeks ahead.

Bill Apter praises Jade Cargill's segment with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on the backstage segment between Jade Cargill and Becky Lynch on last week's edition of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that the backstage interaction between the two stars was compelling television. Apter added that the company has invested a lot into Cargill and believes that they have something "exceptional" planned for the former TBS Champion.

"That was 20 seconds of compelling TV. For me, it was." Apter continued, "I just have a feeling that everything they've invested in Jade, they're going to do something that's gonna be exceptional." [From 25:15 to 25:53]

You can check out the full video below:

Jade Cargill went undefeated as TBS Champion until dropping the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May. She wrapped up her tenure with All Elite Wrestling by suffering another loss to Statlander on Rampage. It will be fascinating to see when Cargill makes her in-ring debut with the promotion and which WWE Superstar will be her first opponent.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.