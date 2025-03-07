Jade Cargill's deleted tweet resurfaces amid backstage WWE controversy

A deleted post by Jade Cargill has resurfaced online amid her reported backstage controversy in WWE. The former AEW star returned after a three-month hiatus to attack Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

It was reported earlier today that Cargill had an issue with Shayna Baszler stemming from a botched finish last year in Scotland. Fans have since shared a deleted tweet by the 32-year-old, seemingly taking shots at Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

"I'm sorry that no one came to see you two. I clapped inside though. I was hoping that would help you. You little 'pick me,'" she wrote.

Cargill was written off WWE television on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown. She was attacked in the parking lot and slammed on top of a car by a mystery assailant. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were accused of being responsible for the attack, but Cargill went after Naomi at the premium live event this past Saturday night.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Jade Cargill's return at Elimination Chamber

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently admitted that he was confused by Jade Cargill's return and thought the company missed an opportunity at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the former SmackDown GM felt that the company should have turned Bianca Belair heel at the PLE. However, the veteran added that he would let the storyline play out, but wasn't that invested at the moment.

"You know, that's really a spot right there for Bianca. It looks kinda strange from what they're doing. I don't know but we just gotta... To my thought with this, I just want to look at this and let it play out a little bit. Right now, I just, I really don't see it." [From 9:25 onwards]

Check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair was stunned to see Jade Cargill attack Naomi at Elimination Chamber, but was able to regroup quickly. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and will be competing for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month.

It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the storyline between Jade Cargill and Naomi in the weeks ahead.

