Jade Cargill's heat with 44-year-old WWE star stems from botched match finish - Reports

Jade Cargill reportedly had heat with a popular WWE star over a botched match finish. The 32-year-old made her return to television programming this past Saturday night at Elimination Chamber 2025 following a lengthy hiatus from the company.

Cargill returned ahead of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to attack Naomi at the PLE on March 1. The Storm had not been seen since she was attacked in the parking lot by a mystery assailant on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cargill had heat with Shayna Baszler due to a botched finish during a match last year in Scotland. Jade Cargill tapped out when it was not supposed to be the finish of the match. The report added that those close to Big Money Jade said she was more disappointed with herself over the botch, and was apologetic following the incident.

The former AEW star reportedly took issue with something else that happened during the match and said something about The Queen of Spades needing to learn how to work. It has also recently been reported that some female stars in the locker room were offended by one of Cargill's promos as well.

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill following the attack last year, and was in a successful tag team with Bianca Belair. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been spotted in a neck brace following the beatdown she endured at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Bill Apter reacts to Jade Cargill's return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently commented on Jade Cargill's stunning return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the legendary wrestling journalist noted that he was not a fan of the company playing Cargill's music before her surprise return. However, he added that the attack looked great and came off as real:

"There's something I don't like here. When there is gonna be a sneak attack or somebody running in, why play their theme music? Number 1. Number 2, she had her wrestling gear on. So, didn't Naomi see her backstage, maybe? But it looked like a shoot to me. It was so stiff, like what Jade and Naomi went through there. I was like, 'Oh my god.' This was like real. It was so good." [14:03 onward]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair was heartbroken to see Jade Cargill attack Naomi at the PLE this past Saturday in Toronto, Canada. However, The EST regrouped, and went on to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

