Jade Cargill sends flirtatious message following WWE RAW

Jade Cargill sent a flirtatious message following this week's episode of WWE RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. The 32-year-old returned during Elimination Chamber 2025 to attack Naomi after a lengthy hiatus from the company.

Cargill and NXT star Jordynne Grace shared a flirtatious exchange recently on social media, and it continued following this week's episode of RAW. The former TNA Knockouts Champion wondered what Cargill looked for in a partner, and the former TBS Champion told her to come find out. She also referred to Joydynne Grace as "Jordy baby" as seen in the post below.

"Come find out, Jordy baby," she wrote.

Jade Cargill was attacked by a mystery assailant last November on SmackDown. The attacker was later revealed to be Naomi, and Cargill ambushed The Glow during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month.

Naomi got a measure of revenge this past Friday night on SmackDown and attacked Cargill following her loss to Liv Morgan. It was Cargill's first pinfall loss in WWE since joining the company in 2023.

Vince Russo claims WWE star should have interfered in Jade Cargill's brawl on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Bianca Belair should have intervened in the brawl between Jade Cargill and Naomi this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that Bianca should still be involved in the storyline. The legend joked that The EST must be busy hanging out with The Rock rather than appearing on WWE television. The Final Boss has not been seen since Elimination Chamber earlier this month, despite being involved in the storyline between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

"We got Liv and Jade, we have Naomi come out. Naomi is getting heat on Jade, where’s Bianca Belair? Is she hanging out with The Rock? I’m like 'Wait a minute, who’s missing from this story? Where was Bianca Belair in that story?'" [45:52 onwards]

Jade Cargill used to be in a tag team with Belair but was replaced by Naomi following the attack on her last year. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Cargill on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

