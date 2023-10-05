Jade Cargill sends four-word message ahead of rumored WWE debut

Jade Cargill has sent a four-word message ahead of her rumored WWE debut.

Cargill arrived at the Performance Center at the end of last month to begin training to become a WWE Superstar. The 31-year-old spent the last few years in All Elite Wrestling and had an impressive run with the promotion before her departure.

She was undefeated until losing the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing in May. Cargill again lost to Statlander in her final match in AEW on the September 15 edition of Rampage.

Jade Cargill is reportedly going to be a part of the RAW roster moving forward and is rumored to be making her debut this Saturday night at WWE Fastlane. Ahead of the premium live event this weekend in Indianapolis, Cargill took to social media to state that she loves her life.

"I love my life," she posted.

WWE star Bobby Lashley wants Jade Cargill in his faction

Bobby Lashley has formed a new faction with The Street Profits on SmackDown.

The All Mighty hasn't gotten along with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins so far and has challenged the duo to prove themselves to him on the blue brand. On last week's SmackDown, The Street Profits attacked LWO following the United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Bobby Lashley approved of the attack and then helped beat Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro down when they tried to save their fellow stablemates.

Speaking on 100.7 The Bay, Lashley stated that Jade Cargill would be a great fit in his group, and he may have to give her a call. The veteran added that Cargill will become a star no matter where she winds up in the company.

"So, I might have to give her [Jade Cargill] a call and see what her plans are. But I think she does fit really well with the group if that was an opportunity. Wherever she goes she's gonna be a big star like she's always been." [From 06:39 to 07:22]

Big Jade has all of the tools required to be a massive star in WWE moving forward. It will be interesting to see if she makes her debut at Fastlane this Saturday and which superstar will be her first opponent in the company.

Which WWE Superstar would you like to see be Jade Cargill's first rival? Would you like to see Cargill win next year's Women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

