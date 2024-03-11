Jade Cargill sends heartfelt message to Vanessa Hudgens

WWE Superstars often rub elbows with the biggest celebrities in the world. Jade Cargill sent a message to one of her famous buddies today - Vanessa Hudgens.

Cargill continues to train for her WWE singles in-ring debut after coming up short at the women's Royal Rumble match. The former AEW TBS Champion stays busy outside of WWE with various projects and her celebrity friends, who publicly support her, like the High School Musical star. Furthermore, Cargill and her husband, former MLB star Brandon Phillips, own the Texas Smoke softball team of the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league.

Big Jade took to her Instagram Stories tonight to re-post two photos of Hudgens serving as the co-host of the Red Carpet Pre-show at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Cargill shared Fashion Bomb Daily's post on how the star actress wore a custom Vera Wang dress as she announced that she and her husband, MLB star Cole Tucker, are expecting their first child.

"Congrats!!! @vanessahudgens and @cotuck [baby bottle emoji] [pregnant woman emoji] [celebration emoji]," Jade Cargill wrote.

Screenshots of Jade Cargill's post to Instagram Stories, Fashion Bomb Daily post on Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens is a noted pro wrestling fan as she paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt last year. She's also publicly expressed her love for Big Jade.

WWE Superstar wants to make magic in the ring with Jade Cargill

WWE signed Jade Cargill in 2023 to much fanfare. The rising star had just been with AEW but was now being treated like a mainstream superstar by their competitor.

While fans have been anxious to see Cargill perform, her colleagues are looking forward to locking up in the ring. Speaking to Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, Nia Jax recently commented on Cargill's appearance. The Irresistible Force feels like she and Big Money Jade can make magic.

"I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic," Jax said.

You can watch her comments in the video below:

Jax went on to make bold comments about Rhea Ripley and had a rant about another WWE Superstar she wants to make in-ring magic with.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Which title chase would be more interesting for Jade Cargill? Rhea Ripley and the WWE Women's World Championship IYO SKY and the WWE Women's Championship 0 votes View Discussion