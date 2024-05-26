Jade Cargill sends heartwarming message following WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill shared a heartfelt message following King and Queen of the Ring last night in Saudi Arabia. Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell during the Kickoff Show for the premium live event.

The former AEW star took to Instagram today to share a message of gratitude following her victory at King and Queen of the Ring. She shared that she is blessed to be able to wrestle so much, and it is only the beginning for her.

"Talk about blessed. I’m wrestling in places I would have never even thought I’d step foot in. I’m wrestling more than I ever have in my career and I am nothing short of grateful. The women I’ve faced, the women I work with…what a journey and the crazy thing is…it’s just the beginning 😛💪🏾⚡️👩🏾‍🦳 #allthefeels #blessed #JadeCargill #gratefulpost," she wrote.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) earlier this month at WWE Backlash to become Women's Tag Team Champions. Cargill also competed in the Queen of the Ring tournament but was eliminated by Nia Jax. The WWE SmackDown star delivered a warning to Nia Jax earlier today on social media as well.

WWE Hall of Famer claims AEW did not know what it had in Jade Cargill

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently criticized All Elite Wrestling for letting Jade Cargill get away.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast last month, Long praised Cargill and shared that he was proud of her. He also claimed it was sad that AEW didn't know how much star power the 31-year-old had and noted she looked great being paired with Bianca Belair in WWE.

"I am so proud of her man, like I said... I have known her since day 1, so just, I am happy she is getting the opportunity she deserves. Like I said going back to AEW, she is right, right there. They don't even know what they had. It's sad. Congratulations to her man, and Bianca too. Did you see them together? Do you see how phenomenal that looks?" [7:22 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jade Cargill left All Elite Wrestling last year and debuted with WWE during the Fastlane 2023 Kickoff Show. It will be interesting to see how long Cargill and Belair can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship moving forward.

