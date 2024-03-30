Jade Cargill sends warning ahead of major SmackDown debut

Jade Cargill is set to make her debut as an official WWE SmackDown Superstar at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Cargill delivered a warning to everyone ahead of tonight's show.

WWE signed Big Money Jade back in September 2023, with RAW general manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis scrambling to get her to join their respective brands. She made her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, eliminating Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Nia Jax before getting tossed by Liv Morgan.

In a post on her official X account, Cargill warned everyone that there's a "storm" coming to SmackDown. This was the same warning she often gave throughout her time as a dominant champion in AEW, and with WrestleMania 40 just right around the corner, her presence could disrupt things on the blue brand.

"Weather reports say a Storm is Coming," Cargill wrote.

Expand Tweet

Two of Jade Cargill's biggest inspirations as a performer are WWE Hall of Famer Chyna and X-Men character Storm. Chyna was a pioneer of women's wrestling back in the Attitude Era, while Storm is one of the most popular female comic book characters of all time.

Jade Cargill on how Chyna and Storm influenced her career

In an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast back in late 2020 before making her in-ring debut, Jade Cargill opened up about her inspirations for becoming a wrestler. Cargill explained how she looked up to Chyna because of their similar build, and the legend's presence helped her embrace her muscles.

"Growing up, I've always been muscular and I used to always get picked on by guys saying, 'Oh she looks like a man. She's too muscular.' And I remember growing up and watching Chyna and seeing how she just embodied, just loved how she looked, and it just did nothing but empower me and make me say, 'You know what? I look good. These muscles look great!'" Cargill said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

As for her look, Cargill explained that Storm was a huge influence, and it's the reason her on-screen character has silver hair and a primarily white and silver outfit.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE