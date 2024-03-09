Jade Cargill shares cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill has shared a very interesting message on social media ahead of tonight's highly anticipated edition of WWE SmackDown in Dallas, Texas.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown to answer The Bloodline's challenge. Jade Cargill made a rare appearance during last week's edition of the blue brand and had an altercation with Damage CTRL after Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley.

Cargill has not been in action since her appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. The former AEW star was impressive in the match but was eliminated by Liv Morgan. Ahead of tonight's show, Cargill took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic message as seen in the image below.

"It's a good day. LMFAO," she wrote.

Jade Cargill debuted with the promotion during the Fastlane Kickoff show in October 2023 but still has not had a singles match on WWE television.

Liv Morgan comments on eliminating Jade Cargill at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Liv Morgan sent a message to Jade Cargill after eliminating her in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Bayley wound up eliminating Liv Morgan to win the Women's Royal Rumble and will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online ahead of the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez last month, Liv Morgan claimed Cargill would be a big star for the company in the future. However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion added that Cargill was not ready for her at the premium live event in January.

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do," Liv Morgan said.

Jade Cargill showed off her strength during the Women's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Nia Jax by herself. Only time will tell if the company has anything substantial planned for the former TBS Champion on the road to WrestleMania 40.

