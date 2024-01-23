Jade Cargill shares personal photo minutes before WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill sent a message ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a shocking move last September, Jade Cargill declined Tony Khan's contract renewal offer from All Elite Wrestling, choosing to join WWE instead. Despite making several on-screen appearances, she has yet to make her in-ring debut for the company. However, she has shared a personal update ahead of this week's show.

Cargill posted a heartwarming picture on her Instagram story of what appears to be her daughter playing tennis, along with the caption:

"Things that matter ❤," Jade wrote.

Check out the photo shared below:

Jade Cargill's latest Instagram story

Bill Apter believes that WWE Superstar Jade Cargill will be present at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Nevertheless, according to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, there's a strong possibility of Jade Cargill making an appearance soon.

On a recent installment of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter expressed his belief that the former AEW star might be part of the Royal Rumble, regardless of whether she's competing. He further speculated that she would very likely make an appearance at WrestleMania if not at the Rumble.

"I believe we'll see her at the Royal Rumble. I don't know if she'll be in the match or standing there watching until the end. But I think we'll see her during that show. I think if she doesn't show up for the Rumble she'll certainly show up for WrestleMania. I think it's clear what they're doing. Don't keep talking about her, let the name die down," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the talented star moving forward.

Do you think Jade Cargill is set to make her much-anticipated debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

