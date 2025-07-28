Jade Cargill shares personal update ahead of SummerSlam; mentions AEW star rumored to be heading to WWE

Jade Cargill shared a personal update on social media ahead of her title match at SummerSlam. Cargill mentioned a current AEW star who has been linked to a move to WWE.

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, Cargill was a top star in AEW and even went on an undefeated streak. She held the TBS Championship for more than 500 days before losing her first singles match against Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023.

Another current AEW star rumored to be moving to WWE is Britt Baker, who hasn't wrestled since November 2024. Baker reportedly signed a five-year extension in 2021, so she likely has a contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion until late next year.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Jade Cargill shared a picture of what appears to be a lychee martini during her vacation before SummerSlam. Cargill tagged Britt Baker, whom she credited for introducing the cocktail to her.

"I remember when @realbrittbreaker put me on to this drink," Cargill wrote.

Jade Cargill shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @jadecargill on IG)

Cargill is enjoying a short vacation ahead of SummerSlam, relaxing with her husband and daughter. She'll challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on night one of the two-night premium live event.

Vince Russo points out an issue in Jade Cargill's feud with Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill earned a title shot at SummerSlam after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Cargill and Tiffany Stratton have been cordial during the buildup for their match, though there were some tense moments here and there.

Speaking on an episode of Bro Down on Sportskeede WrestleBinge, Vince Russo shared with co-host Mac Davis the issue in the feud between Cargill and Stratton for the WWE Women's Title.

"In the past, I mean, if you're going to do something like this, how did we always do that in the, in the past, Mac? You know, listen, 'We got a match on SummerSlam, and I want your best. I want to make sure you're a 100% 'cause I don't want to have any other any excuses. So, from now till then, I'm going to have your back.' I mean you got an explanation. I don't know, I'm watching this and I'm like 'What?' They got a match coming up in a week. Why is Tiffany Stratton helping out Jade Cargill?" Russo said. [From 17:49 onwards]

It has been almost two years since Jade joined WWE from AEW. She's looking for her first taste of singles championship gold in WWE, while it's been Tiffy Time since early January.

