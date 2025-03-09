Jade Cargill shares throwback update with Naomi; has expected reaction

Jade Cargill reacted to a throwback interaction with WWE Superstar Naomi today on social media. The 32-year-old returned last weekend at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Cargill was attacked backstage on the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown and was slammed on top of a car by a mystery assailant. Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were accused of being the culprits after SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis showed security footage of them leaving the area of the attack.

However, Cargill returned from her hiatus at the premium live event last weekend and brutally attacked the veteran, taking her out of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The former AEW star took to social media today to react to an old message to The Glow, in which she called the veteran "Big Sis" and said that she loved her. She reacted with several sad and angry emojis, as seen in her post below.

Naomi admitted to Bianca Belair that she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill this past Friday night on SmackDown. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.

Former WWE manager reacts to Naomi admitting she attacked Jade Cargill

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Naomi's reason for attacking Jade Cargill.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown Live show, Mantell admitted that he was surprised to learn that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was behind the attack. He added that the 37-year-old's reasoning for the attack last year made sense as well.

"But she gave a reason. She gave a reason because she thought she [Jade] was in the way of her [Naomi] and Bianca, which kind of makes sense, and she didn't want to accept the thought she was between them, which gives a little bit of a reason why she did it."[From 24:46 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jade Cargill also beat the former champion down this past Friday night on SmackDown after the truth was revealed. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.

