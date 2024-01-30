Jade Cargill shares touching message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has shared a touching message ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in Tampa Bay, Florida. The 31-year-old competed in her first match in Stamford-based company at Royal Rumble 2024.

Cargill left All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and made her WWE debut during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane last October. She was shown having a conversation in the parking lot with Triple H and sent The Game a heartfelt message earlier today on social media.

The former TBS Champion was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match last night and had a great showing. She eliminated Nia Jax by herself and made it to the final three before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Ahead of tonight's WWE RAW, Jade Cargill took to her Instagram story to deliver a heartfelt message. Jade Cargill's mother sadly passed away last month, and she thanked her today on social media following her Royal Rumble appearance.

Cargill sends heartfelt message on Instagram

Former WWE writer criticizes Tony Khan for letting Jade Cargill leave AEW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently took AEW President Tony Khan for letting Jade Cargill leave the company and his booking of popular star Britt Baker.

The former AEW star was completely dominant in All Elite Wrestling as TBS Champion, but her victories never amounted to much in terms of gaining popularity. She dropped the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023 and then lost to her once again on an episode of AEW Rampage in her final match with the promotion.

Britt Baker is a former AEW Women's Champion who is rarely seen on Dynamite at the moment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer blasted Tony Khan for letting Cargill go and not featuring Baker every week on television. He added that Mercedes Moné could suffer a similar fate if she does sign with the promotion.

"Bro, he [Tony Khan] had Jade Cargill. Gone. Britt Baker was all over the show when AEW started. You don't see her anymore. Now, we are gonna ride this [Mercedes Mone to AEW] horse for two months," said Vince Russo. [From 05:58 to 06:14]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Cargill has an incredible look and the potential to be a massive star in WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has in store for Cargill in the weeks ahead.

