Jade Cargill spotted waiting to attack Naomi on SmackDown; potential botch revealed

A WWE fan shared a video of Jade Cargill from this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and revealed a potential botch. The former AEW star was the victim of a heinous attack last November and has returned for revenge.

Ad

Naomi defeated B-Fab in a singles match this past Friday night on the blue brand and went to cut a promo following the match. However, Jade Cargill showed up and attacked The Glow before they were separated. A wrestling fan shared a video of Cargill waiting for her cue to attack her rival, and this was done right in front of fans by the timekeeper's area.

Ad

Trending

Naomi has been revealed to be the person responsible for the attack on Cargill last year. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the two stars would be squaring off against each other at WrestleMania 41 following the brawl this past Friday night.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ex-WWE employee criticizes Jade Cargill's segment on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared what he thought was wrong with Jade Cargill's attack on Naomi during WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo praised Cargill as an athlete and claimed that the former AEW star was a freak of nature. However, the former WWE head writer took issue with Cargill taking out six members of security during the segment. Russo noted that they were big men that the 32-year-old was handling with ease and stated that was where the segment lost his interest.

"But, Mac, brother, she beat up six guys. Yeah, like, come on. That's where they lose me. Mac, not only did she beat up six guys, these guys were pretty big. They weren't 120 pound guys. They were big guys." [37:15 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill used to be in a tag team with Bianca Belair, but that came to an end due to Naomi's attack on the November 22, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown. Cargill returned last month and attacked the 37-year-old, taking her out of the Women's Elimination Chamber bout. It will be interesting to see which star will win the grudge match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More