Jake Paul compares WWE veteran to a bulldog

Jake Paul
Jake Paul is one of the most popular YouTuber's on the planet
Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul recently took to Twitter to compare Paul Heyman to a bulldog.

Roman Reigns appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE. After the conversation ended, Logan claimed that he could defeat the Tribal Chief if the two men face off.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul dared Roman Reigns to show up for a press conference he had organized in Las Vegas.

During the press conference, Triple H confirmed that Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5.

A few days after the announcement, Jake Paul showed his support for The Maverick by comparing Paul Heyman to a Bulldog via Twitter with the following caption:

"no disrespect."
no disrespect https://t.co/Xl1Uz5ANvv

Unlike his brother, The Problem Child has enjoyed a successful boxing career with a 5-0 record. His most shocking win was against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Fans react to Jake Paul's tweet

Fans on social media quickly replied to the post with some funny tweets and memes of their own.

Check out some of their reactions below.

Fans also referenced KSI in their tweets.

One fan asked Jake for £1000.

A fan tweeted that Paul Heyman could be the perfect penguin.

While another tweeted that the picture Jake shared disrespected bulldogs.

Someone was brave enough to challenge Paul to a boxing match.

A member of the WWE Universe indicated that Heyman's mic skills are not to be messed with.

With Crown Jewel set to take place in Saudi Arabia, fans will have to wait in anticipation to watch their favorite social media star take on their Tribal Chief in the main event.

Do you agree with Jake Paul's tweet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

