Jake Paul opens up about Logan Paul taking the United States Championship into the shower

Jake Paul, the brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul, recently shared his views on the latter taking a shower while wearing his United States Championship belt.

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to win the United States Championship. The YouTube sensation impressed everyone with his wrestling ability and won his first title in WWE. Following the win, the 28-year-old shared some NSFW images on his Instagram account.

In one of those pictures, The Maverick was taking a shower while wearing the US Title belt.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jake Paul stated that he is proud of Logan Paul's recent accomplishments and appreciated his brother's meteoric rise in WWE. The Problem Child also talked about Logan taking the United States Championship to his shower:

"It’s crazy how fast he’s excelled and ascended to be the United States champion. No one could have expected Logan to be this perfect for WWE. I don’t think anyone there expected him to be wearing the belt around naked, either. But I guess that’s what you get when you sign up with the Paul brothers. What Logan’s doing, it’s amazing to see how good he is at the sport. I’m so proud of him. This is just the start of what he’s going to accomplish in WWE," Jake Paul said.

Logan Paul hits back at critics after the win at Crown Jewel 2023

Logan Paul was visibly delighted following his first title win in WWE. During a backstage interview after his match, The Maverick hit back at the fans who kept questioning his ability.

The YouTube sensation claimed to have earned the United States Championship and urged fans to keep an eye on him and watch what he can do, further stating that the title win is just the beginning of his legacy.

"Been seeing a lot of y'all saying that I'm spoonfed, that this title was given to me, that I haven't earned it. Let's get one thing straight: I'm from Cleveland. Everything is earned. Nothing is given. I work harder than your simple minds can even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than you do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated, my pace is unmatched. I'm not playing the same games as y'all, son. I've beaten the matrix. I am the architect. Mark my words: the WWE Universe is my universe, and this belt is just the beginning of that. Watch what I can do," he said.

