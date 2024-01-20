JD McDonagh has a harsh message for R-Truth

Today is a very special day for WWE veteran R-Truth, but that did not stop JD McDonagh from delivering another harsh message to the superstar.

Truth is celebrating his 51st birthday today. The veteran WWE Superstar was born on January 19, 1972, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Another top WWE star born in the same city previously sent a birthday wish message to the former K-Kwik.

Due to Truth continuing to antagonize The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh took to X and greeted Truth with the opposite of positivity on his big day.

"Happy f'n Birthday, WHERE'S MY CUT @RonKillings?!!" he wrote.

The two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion has not publicly responded as of this writing. The Irish Ace's message is a reference to how Truth had brought strong t-shirt sales for his merchandise with The Judgment Day.

Judgment Day member fights for WWE to keep R-Truth storyline alive

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh run wild across WWE as The Judgment Day - one of the baddest factions in recent years. However, their recent storyline with R-Truth has brought out a comedic side that fans never knew existed within the group.

Truth recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed how The Archer of Infamy went to Triple H and other officials to fight for the storyline to keep going.

The 51-year-old recalled his reaction to being told about the storyline. He was asked about working with Priest and the others.

"I was happy. I was ready to get out of the house and go back to the sport that I love. When they said I was working with Judgment Day, I was like, 'Let's do it. What are we doing?' They could have said I was working with anybody and I was ready. I will say this, Judgment Day, they all want me. ... I will say Damian Priest, he was like, 'Bro, we should keep you around. This thing is working.' He actually went to, I think it was [Triple H] and the writers. Damian Priest fought for it," R-Truth wrote. [H/T to Fightful]

This week's WWE RAW saw R-Truth and The Miz fail to defeat Balor and Priest in a non-title match. This victory came two weeks after their win over McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

