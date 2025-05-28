JD McDonagh shares cryptic reaction to Finn Balor laughing at Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio tension on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor had a hilarious reaction after Liv Morgan returned and confronted Dominik Mysterio on this week's RAW. Recently, JD McDonagh left a comment on Balor's latest social media post amid tensions between the on-screen couple.
During The Miracle Kid's absence from WWE due to her filming Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, The Prince introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day on last week's edition of the red brand's show. The Prodigy brought gifts for the group, including chicken nuggets for "Dirty" Dom. The current Intercontinental Champion was seemingly checking out Perez as she exited the locker room.
On this week's RAW, the former NXT Women's Champion once again brought nuggets for Mysterio and gave him a shoulder massage just before Liv Morgan made her return. While the on-screen couple had a tense interaction, Finn Balor enjoyed the drama, laughing at Dominik seemingly getting in trouble.
The former Universal Champion later shared a video of this backstage segment from RAW on his Instagram.
Commenting on the post, JD McDonagh shared a cryptic GIF of a man stirring the pot, hinting at the unfolding events.
Check out the post below:
Finn Balor suffered an injury on WWE RAW
The Demon King was in action on the May 26, 2025, edition of the Monday night show. He battled Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
However, in the match's final moments, Dominik Mysterio interfered and slid a steel chair into the ring for Finn Balor. But The Visionary capitalized on the situation, Stomping The Prince onto the chair for the victory.
That being said, following RAW, the former WWE Universal Champion disclosed on Instagram that he sustained a minor injury. As is evident in the final image of Finn Balor's IG post, he suffered a wound above his eye.
Only time will tell if Balor has another plan to split Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan by eventually adding Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day.