JD McDonagh shares tribute to R-Truth following WWE release

JD McDonagh shared a heartfelt tribute to R-Truth after the veteran announced his WWE departure today. The 53-year-old's contract will not be renewed by the company when it expires later this year.

R-Truth attempted to join The Judgment Day last year, but the group never warmed up to him. McDonagh took to Instagram today to share a tribute to the former United States Champion, noting that he hoped they could reunite to split a tray of jelly rolls sometime in the future.

"Truth, you tried to get me kicked out of the Judgment Day. You withheld my merch money. You made everyone laugh at me for months on end....But I'll miss your goofy a** around the clubhouse. Catch you on down the road, maybe we can split a tray of Jelly Rolls one day. 🖤💜," he wrote.

John Cena defeated R-Truth last month at Saturday Night's Main Event and is scheduled to team up with Logan Paul to battle Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

JC Mateo defeated Truth this past Friday night on SmackDown and attacked him following the match alongside Solo Sikoa. Jimmy Uso rushed to the ring to break it up and broke his silence on the legend getting released earlier today.

Former WWE writer criticizes company's booking of The Judgment Day on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the company to task for how The Judgment Day is being booked on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the biggest stars in The Judgment Day and that the faction lost momentum after they left. He noted that the group continued after JD McDonagh's injury earlier this year and suggested that fans were no longer invested in the faction.

"The only way I will ever, ever be slightly interested in Finn Balor if he’s the demon. That is the only way. Listen, there were so many times when The Judgment Day should have been done. And months and months and months ago, you could see that Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were the only two stars in Judgment Day. As soon as they left Judgment Day, it should have been over then. Then, you had McDonagh get hurt and it still continued. Bro, come on. It’s got no juice." [From 4:08 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Finn Balor recently introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day and suggested that they align with the former NXT Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for R-Truth following his departure from WWE.

