JD McDonagh shares warning after WWE RAW beatdown "You owe me one"

WWE fans watched as Rusev absolutely mauled JD McDonagh on Monday Night RAW yesterday. Despite losing, the Tag Team Champion believes he did what was asked and wants compensation.'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio has found himself the new target of Rusev, who recently wrapped up a violent feud with Sheamus. The Bulgarian Brute is coming after the Intercontinental Champion, and Dom is terrified. On this week's RAW, he begged his Judgment Day crew for assistance. While Finn Balor refused, telling him to ask his &quot;buddy&quot; El Grande Americano, Roxanne Perez managed to convince JD to help out.Unfortunately, that meant a one-on-one fight with Rusev, something that JD was clearly not prepared for. Though JD got some good shots in, like his beautiful Asai moonsault, Rusev shrugged the majority of his offense away. In the end, Rusev was a messenger, using JD as the message.On Instagram, JD has demanded that the WWE Intercontinental Champion repay him. Though we're not sure Dirty Dom is the kind to do so.&quot;For my Judgment Day crew, I will sacrifice. Not even sure if I softened him up, but you owe me one Sucio. @dominik_35,&quot; JD McDonagh wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJD also shared his frustrations with Dom's &quot;help&quot; at ringside following the match.Dominik Mysterio continues to run from WWE RAW challengersDominik Mysterio spent the majority of the summer ducking AJ Styles, holding onto the Intercontinental Championship like a baby with their favorite pacifier. Though the Greatest Mysterio eventually overcame the Phenomenal One, Dom is now being hunted by a dangerous veteran.On the September 15 edition of RAW, Rusev entered Judgment Day's locker room wanting to shake the hand of his next target. Dom refused, claiming his hands were full of gold. This week, Dominik attempted to have JD McDonagh handle his business, and we saw how that turned out. Without Finn Balor, Dom may actually be in danger of losing one of his two prized possessions, the WWE Intercontinental Championship.Is Rusev the next man up, or can Dirty Dom escape once again from a more experienced, more dangerous opponent? Only time will tell.