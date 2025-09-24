JD McDonagh shares warning after WWE RAW beatdown "You owe me one"

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 24, 2025 00:33 GMT
The WWE Tag Champion demands compensation after a job well done...kind of (Credit: WWE.com)
WWE fans watched as Rusev absolutely mauled JD McDonagh on Monday Night RAW yesterday. Despite losing, the Tag Team Champion believes he did what was asked and wants compensation.

'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio has found himself the new target of Rusev, who recently wrapped up a violent feud with Sheamus. The Bulgarian Brute is coming after the Intercontinental Champion, and Dom is terrified. On this week's RAW, he begged his Judgment Day crew for assistance. While Finn Balor refused, telling him to ask his "buddy" El Grande Americano, Roxanne Perez managed to convince JD to help out.

Unfortunately, that meant a one-on-one fight with Rusev, something that JD was clearly not prepared for. Though JD got some good shots in, like his beautiful Asai moonsault, Rusev shrugged the majority of his offense away. In the end, Rusev was a messenger, using JD as the message.

On Instagram, JD has demanded that the WWE Intercontinental Champion repay him. Though we're not sure Dirty Dom is the kind to do so.

"For my Judgment Day crew, I will sacrifice. Not even sure if I softened him up, but you owe me one Sucio. @dominik_35," JD McDonagh wrote on Instagram.
JD also shared his frustrations with Dom's "help" at ringside following the match.

Dominik Mysterio continues to run from WWE RAW challengers

Dominik Mysterio spent the majority of the summer ducking AJ Styles, holding onto the Intercontinental Championship like a baby with their favorite pacifier. Though the Greatest Mysterio eventually overcame the Phenomenal One, Dom is now being hunted by a dangerous veteran.

On the September 15 edition of RAW, Rusev entered Judgment Day's locker room wanting to shake the hand of his next target. Dom refused, claiming his hands were full of gold. This week, Dominik attempted to have JD McDonagh handle his business, and we saw how that turned out.

Without Finn Balor, Dom may actually be in danger of losing one of his two prized possessions, the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Is Rusev the next man up, or can Dirty Dom escape once again from a more experienced, more dangerous opponent? Only time will tell.

Greg Bush

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

