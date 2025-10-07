  • home icon
Je'Von Evans happy to ask WWE icons for advice: "Uncle Randy, CM Punk, these guys are legends!"

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 07, 2025 21:29 GMT
Barely old enough to drink, The Young OG has already clashed with the best WWE has to offer (Credit: WWE.com)
Barely old enough to drink, The Young OG has already clashed with the best WWE has to offer (Credit: WWE.com)

21-year-old WWE sensation Je'Von Evans has quickly captured the attention of fans around the globe. In his young career, several big names have pegged him as the next one up. It helps that The Young OG is happy to ask for advice, especially from Randy Orton.

Je'Von Evans recently battled Sami Zayn on SmackDown, attempting to win his first championship in WWE. Despite failing in the United States Championship open challenge, he earned the respect of Zayn and the fans. Michael Cole even called the star a future world champion after his performance. It's clear that those in WWE see a bright, bouncy future for Evans.

The NXT star was recently a guest on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast with O'Shea Jackson and TJ Jefferson. Evans spoke on his wrestling influences, what moment truly got him into it, and more. He also made sure to mention how grateful he is to speak to so many greats in the industry.

"Whenever I see Punk, I talk to him and he watches NXT so I'm able to send my matches to him and get advice. Same thing with the Hardyz, know what I mean? It's easier for us because we're North Carolina boys, so that kind of already builds a relationship right there. Of course, Uncle Randy, man. Uncle Randy, bro. I'm blessed to be in the position that I'm in right now. To be able to reach out to, you know, CM Punk, The Hardyz, Randy, Cody, Seth, Paul, like...these are guys that are legends. And I'm able to pick off their brain at the age of 21." -Je'Von Evanson the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast [55:45-56:57]
Je'Von Evans said this WWE Hall of Famer broke his heart

Earlier on the podcast, O'Shea Jackson asked when wrestling first broke his heart. It's something that's happened to every fan, and Jackson pinged the moment Hulk Hogan crashed into The Rock during their WrestleMania 17 build for himself. Evans picked another WWE Hall of Famer who was putting his favorites in the Hall of Pain.

"When Mark Henry was doing the Hall of Pain and he was just destroying EVERYBODY, bro. Putting everybody on the injured list, know what I mean? I think he broke Big Show's ankle or something. I saw it and was like, 'Now you doin too much, bro!'" -Je'Von Evans [28:00-28:42]

Evans also mentioned The Rock defeating John Cena at WrestleMania XXVIII.

We'll see The Young OG at NXT vs TNA ShoWdown tonight, where he's part of a four-on-four cross-promotional Survivor Series-style match. He'll also face Leon Slater at TNA Bound For Glory this weekend for the X-Division Championship.

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Edited by Greg Bush
