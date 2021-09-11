"It's like therapy" - Jeff Hardy opens up on real-life incidents being used as storylines; relationship with Vince McMahon

Jeff Hardy has revealed his thoughts on real-life incidents being used as storylines in WWE.

Speaking to James Stewart on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, The Charismatic Enigma revealed that the entire process starts as an idea and it only goes ahead if the talent is comfortable with it.

He further added that it's like therapy for him and he has never felt uncomfortable with anything pitched to him.

"It's just an idea. It all starts as a concept and naturally they ask if you are comfortable with that and for me, all that stuff is like therapy. It's like being honest with the world, people that provided me with an incredible living over the years, you know, my fans, the WWE Universe, so yeah I am open-minded to anything. If I feel comfortable with it, I roll with it, man. I've never felt uncomfortable with anything they've ever pitched to me," Jeff Hardy said.

Jeff Hardy opens up on his relationship with Vince McMahon

Earlier in the interview, Jeff Hardy opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon. He stated that he shares a business relationship with the boss and does all he can for him and the WWE.

"I am just so grateful to have this opportunity to still be a WWE Superstar. So I am very thankful and grateful for every show that I'm on. It doesn't matter what I'm doing, I am just so blessed to be a part of WWE still and, yeah, we just have a business relationship, you know. I just try to do the best I can for [Vince McMahon] and for the WWE and hopefully that's enough," revealed Hardy.

Jeff Hardy is one of the most unique superstars in pro-wrestling history. The fact that there was widespread Twitter outrage when he was used in the 24/7 championship segment is a testament to it.

In the interview, he also stated that he wants to win the Universal Championship at least once before retirement and also added that he would like to face Roman Reigns in a dream match, even garnering a response from Paul Heyman.

What do you think of Jeff Hardy's comments? Do you think he will eventually get a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

