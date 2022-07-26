"Doesn't have any brains" - Jerry Lawler buries WWE RAW star; calls him an "idiot" 

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently took shots at Riddle in an epic rant.

Not too long ago, The Original Bro embarked on a solo run after his tag team partner, Randy Orton, was sidelined due to injury. Some fans have seen this as an excellent opportunity for Riddle. However, others often question whether the 36-year-old can remain relevant without Orton by his side.

Speaking on last week's RAW Talk, Lawler buried the current WWE Superstar's laid-back personality while staying in character:

"Let's face it. Riddle is an idiot. He really is! You know, most people live and learn. Riddle? He just lives. I mean, how long has he been around? He has been riding Randy Orton's coattails up till now. Now Randy Orton's gone, and Riddle's gonna find out what it's like to try to make it on his own." [0:20-0:38]

Check out the clip below:

During the latest Monday Night RAW episode, Seth Rollins ambushed The Original Bro in a KO Show segment. Lawler continued to bash Riddle by highlighting how the latter fell for an obvious trap last week:

"He doesn't have any brains. I mean, how dumb was that? That had to be the most outlandish setup, and Riddle fell hook, line, and sinker for it." [1:09-1:20]

Jerry Lawler cannot wait to see Riddle lose at WWE SummerSlam 2022

On Saturday, July 30, SummerSlam will feature the former UFC star in a singles match that could steal the show. Riddle is set to face Seth Rollins, and it should be interesting to find out who emerges victoriously at the event.

Lawler maintained kayfabe and predicted his downfall:

"It'll be the same thing — he'll be reeled in at SummerSlam right there in Nashville. I can't wait to see how bad Riddle not only gets beat but how bad he gets embarrassed!" [1:20-1:31]

Interestingly, Jerry Lawler has harshly criticized other stars during his RAW Talk appearances as well. Check out what he had to say about Cody Rhodes here.

Do you agree with the WWE Hall of Famer's opinion of Riddle? Will he defeat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please credit "RAW Talk" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

