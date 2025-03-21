Jerry Lawler on Michael Cole possibly going in the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Mar 21, 2025 15:04 GMT
Jerry Lawler (left) and Michael Cole (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Jerry Lawler (left) and Michael Cole (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Jerry Lawler commentated alongside Michael Cole in WWE for over two decades. In an exclusive interview, the 75-year-old addressed whether his former broadcast partner could join him in the Hall of Fame.

Cole has worked for WWE since 1997. The 58-year-old is currently a member of the RAW announce team with former NFL star Pat McAfee. He also serves as the lead play-by-play commentator at premium live events.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lawler agreed that Cole's career is worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. He also speculated whether the announcer could headline a Hall of Fame class one day.

"He definitely should be there, without a doubt, and right now if he was the one that was going in, he would be the headliner," Lawler said. "But [not] if at the last minute they throw in somebody like [a major star]." [0:29 – 0:44]

In 2011, Cole and Lawler's commentary partnership deteriorated as part of an on-screen storyline. The rivalry led to a match at WrestleMania 27, where Cole defeated the wrestling legend via disqualification.

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 inductees and rumors

On April 18, the Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will headline the event after Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised their close friend with news of his induction.

Since then, Lex Luger and Michelle McCool have been announced as inductees. Fred Ottman, aka Typhoon, also revealed to Bill Apter that he and Earthquake will join the 2025 Hall of Fame. However, the news has not yet been made official.

According to Wrestle Votes, Kamala is expected to be inducted this year. Mike Johnson of PW Insider also reported that he has "heard talk" of Ken Shamrock possibly joining the illustrious group of legends.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
