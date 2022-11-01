"Jey is this close to blocking you" - 'Vanilla Uce' Sami Zayn receives hilarious responses from WWE fans

WWE fans have gone wild with the new 'Ucey' term introduced by Sami Zayn on SmackDown and have created several memes.

In the past few weeks, tension has been building between 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn and one-half of the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey Uso. The two superstars have been unable to get on the same page despite Zayn winning the trust of every member of The Bloodline besides Jey.

Last week, the former Intercontinental Champion and Solo Sikoa lost a tag team match against Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. The animosity between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn is what ultimately cost The Bloodline the match. Due to their loss, the Brawling Brutes won another shot at The Usos for the titles at WWE Crown Jewel.

Ever since Zayn introduced the WWE Universe to the term 'Ucey', fans have been going wild with the term and have even created several memes using the word. Recently, the Honorary Uce shared a few of the memes and asked the WWE Universe to stop. Here's how the fans reacted to it:

Fans have even called out Zayn as Vanilla Uce and Sami Uso over the past weekend. It will be interesting to see how the Liberator responds to the WWE Universe after receiving a plethora of new nicknames.

Sami Zayn says things are really rosy in The Bloodline

Apart from being one of the most dominant stables in the history of the company, The Bloodline has carried both the world and tag team titles from RAW and SmackDown. Recently, they officially made Sami Zayn an 'Honorary Uce' despite how Jey Uso feels about Zayn's induction into the group.

Last SmackDown, Roman Reigns asked Jey Uso to make peace with the Honorary Uce before The Tribal Chief renames Zayn and makes him an official Uso. After a recent episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn said things are rosy in The Bloodline as The Usos and Roman Reigns are set to make history in the coming weeks:

"I mean, things are actually really rosy right now in The Bloodline. The Usos are on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions of all time. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel's about to smash Logan Paul in a very satisfying way. And honestly, things are good, so we feel good. We're actually about to go to dinner yeah, Waffle House." [From 2:18 - 3:08] (H/T - Sportskeeda)

The Bloodline continues their record-breaking reign as world and tag team champions of both brands. It will be interesting to see if any team or superstar can dethrone the stable.

Who do you think can take titles away from The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes