"Jey [Uso] was him all along" - Fans go wild as recent update by 37-year-old makes rounds ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Jey Uso has come a long way since he challenged Roman Reigns in the second half of WWE's ThunderDome Era. The Tribal Chief established dominance and hierarchy, defeating his cousin emphatically inside Hell in a Cell at the eponymous PLE in 2020.

Since pinning The Head of the Table at The O2 Arena in London, plenty of the fans have been supportive of Jey Uso being the one to finally put an end to Reigns' tyranny. However, will one-half of the greatest tag teams of all time be able to achieve this incredible feat?

Jey's recent throwback post with Roman Reigns has caught the eye of the wrestling world. Check out what they have to say regarding the upcoming main event showdown at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5 in Detroit.

Andrew Deakins @DEAKINGENIOUS @WrestlingWCC Ol’ Joe looking like a side kick or an NPC and Jey’s carrying that mafia boss vibe.

Big Wes @TheEternalChief @WrestlingWCC Even back then they knew who should be wearing the neck piece.

Haris @Haris85087559 @WrestlingWCC Jey was him all along

After three long years, will Roman Reigns be dethroned and Jey Uso take his place as not only the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but also the new Tribal Chief? Needless to say, fans have made it clear who they are rooting for this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam.

What happens to Roman Reigns if Jey Uso wins the Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam?

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed The Tribal Chief and his insane WWE run. Cornette believes that it is a no-brainer that Roman Reigns will turn face before his current run ends.

While talking about it on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran detailed the one problem Triple H and the creative team will find themselves with when they eventually turn him face: finding the next top heel.

"So, it's, you know, it's gonna happen. It has to happen. But they don't need to just say, 'oh, we wanna turn him babyface now, who can we put him with?' That doesn't need to happen. It needs to be obvious to everybody here's the f**king guy," Jim Cornette said. "Roman Reigns because he is such a good heel will eventually, and whether it's the, I would assume it would be the riding off into the Twilight of his career. I'm not saying wait till he's 60. Who knows how much longer he's gonna do this?" [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3



Jey’s son: At this point I think uncle Joe.



Roman Reigns got Jey’s kids on The Bloodline payroll pic.twitter.com/Zcuua7mmwg Jey Uso: Who’s gonna win (At #SummerSlam Jey’s son: At this point I think uncle Joe.Roman Reigns got Jey’s kids on The Bloodline payroll

Jey Uso will battle Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat; one of the main events of WWE SummerSlam. Being their third encounter, with a three-year buildup, who are you rooting for as we inch closer to the Biggest Party of the Summer?

Does Jey Uso stand a chance against Roman Reigns at Ford Field in Detroit? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

