Jey Uso appears to foreshadow WWE SummerSlam victory in throwback post

Jey Uso has seemingly foreshadowed his victory this Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam.

This Saturday's premium live event will take place in Detroit and features several marquee matchups. However, no match has more on the line than Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso this Saturday night. Not only is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship up for grabs, but Uso also has the opportunity to become Tribal Chief as well if he wins the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam.

Ahead of the bout, the former tag team champion took to his Instagram story to share a throwback photo of himself and Roman Reigns. The photo was shared earlier by the company, but Uso uploaded the image himself on Instagram. In the image, Uso is seen wearing a lei with Roman Reigns beside him.

Reigns was presented with a lei by Afa and Sika Anoa'i (The Wild Samoans) when he defeated Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell 2020. As a result of the loss three years ago, The Usos became servants to the Tribal Chief.

You can check out the image below:

Jey Uso shares throwback photo ahead of Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes reveals he wouldn't be jealous if Jey Uso won at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes would have every reason to be jealous of Jey Uso if he dethrones Roman Reigns this Saturday night, but The American Nightmare recently disclosed that will not be the case.

Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Solo Sikoa interfered in the bout, and Reigns capitalized to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is set to battle Brock Lesnar once again at SummerSlam this Saturday in Detroit.

Speaking to Raj Prashad of Uproxx, the 38-year-old shared that he would not be jealous of Uso if he was the one who finally defeated Roman Reigns for the title.

"I think whoever is in the position who pins Roman Reigns and leaves with the WWE Undisputed Championship, it’s almost a moment that I can’t tell you how that will feel or I can’t tell you how that will look until we see it, because I think it’s just starting to dawn on people how significant it could be. If that is Jey Uso, hats off to him, amazing. Not a shred of jealousy in my body. That is as pure and good a man as you can find," said Rhodes. [H/T: Fightful]

The Bloodline was once the most dominant faction in WWE but became fractured after The Usos dropped the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It will be fascinating to see which superstar emerges victorious in the Tribal Combat match this Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam.

