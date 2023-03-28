Who are The Bloodline? A look at where WWE's most dominant group came from

Roman Reigns has guided The Bloodline into becoming the most dominant force in all of WWE.

It took time, but The Tribal Chief has molded a faction that strictly has his own best interests at heart and will do as he pleases. It appeared that Jey Uso was finally going to leave the group, but he couldn't turn his back on his family and remains a part of The Bloodline.

The Anoa'i family is legendary in the wrestling business and their legacy lives on through The Rock, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Anoa'i and Maivia families became blood brothers after Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i and High Chief Peter Maivia led the two families together.

Peter Maivia was the grandfather of The Rock, and Reverend Anoa'i was the grandfather to current Bloodline members Roman Reigns and The Usos. Jimmy and Jey are the cousins of Roman Reigns and The Rock, and the sons of Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Reverend Anoa'i was the father of Afa and Sika Anoa'i, known as the Wild Samoans. Sika Anoa'i is the father of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Wild Samoans captured the WWF World Tag Team Championships three times and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007. Sika and Afa watched on as Roman Reigns brutalized Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Reigns fought Jey in an "I Quit" match and attacked Jimmy Uso during the bout. Jey Uso quit to spare his brother and has acknowledged Roman Reigns ever since. The Wild Samoans officially crowned Reigns as The Tribal Chief after the match and presented him with a lei on the entrance ramp.

The Bloodline may have some cracks forming in its foundation on the Road to WrestleMania, but if they are all on the same page, there isn't another faction that can come close to their level of dominance in WWE.

The Bloodline used Cody Rhodes' family against him ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania.

The rivalry has gotten personal, with The Bloodline's Paul Heyman making lewd comments about Brandi Rhodes and Reigns pointing out Cody's relationship with his father. The American Nightmare has made it clear that he wants to finish his story and capture the title that his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, was never able to win.

However, Roman has successfully been able to play mind games with Cody and noted that Dusty helped create The Tribal Chief. Reigns claimed on a recent episode of RAW that Dusty never mentioned his son Cody while he was mentoring him back in the day.

Cody's family legacy has been the motivation for him to return to WWE and go after the big one. Only time will tell if Rhodes can achieve his destiny, or if The Bloodline's dominance continues at WrestleMania.

