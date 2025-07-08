Jey Uso is among the top babyfaces on RAW who are currently at loggerheads with Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, and his group. However, WWE personality Sam Roberts believes the company might send him to SmackDown, alongside Sami Zayn, to help Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu.

Jimmy and Jacob have become unlikely allies on SmackDown as they have been outnumbered by Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline, which is loaded with many big names. On the other hand, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are occupied with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on RAW. If that wasn't enough, Zayn is also feuding with Karrion Kross, who has been tormenting him of late.

On a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts spoke about how Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have been unable to deal with The Bloodline. The RAW Recap host speculated that this could lead to Jey and Zayn joining SmackDown to help them.

"Solo’s group created a real threat on SmackDown. So, it feels like you need a high profile group to combat them.You could, I mean, Sami Zayn is in the middle of a story with Karrion Kross right now. You could pull off a super trade, where LA Knight goes to RAW, Sami Zayn goes to SmackDown…and then Jey comes over cos he and Sami are close. You could do Jey and Jimmy and Sami and Jacob," said Sam Roberts. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Jey Uso took on Bronson Reed on WWE RAW this week

The Yeet Man went to war with Reed on the Monday Night Show as part of his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins' group. Just when the match entered the third gear, Bronson Reed used a chair to attack Jey, thus ending it in disqualification.

Reed continued to brutalize him even after the referee rang the bell, delivering two massive Tsunamis before walking out. The former World Heavyweight Champion looked in discomfort and was escorted to the back. It remains to be seen if Jey Uso misses any time due to the attack by Bronson Reed.

