Jey Uso breaks character; defends Roman Reigns

While Jey Uso may no longer be a part of The Bloodline anymore, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion did not shy away from giving Roman Reigns his flowers.

The Tribal Chief has been the top name in the company for over three years. However, despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns has been working a limited schedule over the last two years and many have called him out for the same.

However, Jey Uso came to the defense of his cousin, noting in an interview with TNT Sports that the latter earned that privilege. Jey also heaped praise on Roman Reigns for how far he has come.

“I look at my cousin now, and I’m just happy at how far he’s come. From the day he walked into FCW developmental, to which I was there, to present. Inspiring. He’s the blueprint of what hard work does, and you can just never knock that, and he has a great work ethic. All the time that he has off, he deserves all that uce. He earned it,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso believes Roman Reigns has the upper hand against The Rock

Roman Reigns looks set to collide with The Rock after the Brahma Bull teased a showdown upon his return to WWE on RAW: Day 1.

While the Hollywood star is one of the greatest names to come out of pro wrestling, Jey Uso believes that the Tribal Chief holds the edge in their potential showdown because of the Bloodline.

"I get questions all the time who you (pick) Rock or Roman. Man, but if I could pick somebody, it should be Roman, because he's been in the game, he has The Bloodline with him, and there's no beating," Uso said. [13:53 - 14:05]

The RAW star also offered to help The Rock if needed to dethrone The Head of the Table:

"And I feel like just if there was one person it would have to be The Rock. Let alone man, if he needs help Uce, I got you," he added.

Expand Tweet

The Rock recently joined the Board of Directors of TKO Group, the parent company of WWE and UFC. The Great One also talked about a possible match against Roman Reigns, stating that they have the potential to put on the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.

Do you want to see the Head of the Table clash at WrestleMania 40? Shoot in the comment section.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.